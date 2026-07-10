Ottawa's defence spending includes $1.2M study on green military vehicles

Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed with President Donald Trump that NATO countries must pull their own weight on defence spending.

“It’s not just that he’s winning the argument; he’s won the argument,” said Carney. “Countries recognize that they need to take more responsibility.”

However, as Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed on Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Canada’s approach to boosting defence spending to meet NATO targets isn't exactly taking responsibility.

For example, the Department of National Defence recently launched a $1.2-million green vehicle study examining the feasibility of deploying zero-emission light armoured vehicles.

“They’re spending money to green the military and put tampons in the men’s room,” said Sheila. “They’re not actually, you know, equipping our troops with the things they need — let alone the best of the things that they need.”

“Give me a break. You don’t want a solar-powered tank in the middle of active combat,” said Tamara.

Meanwhile, Canadian veterans face homelessness, troops in Latvia go without adequate MREs, and Canada has pledged a further $900 million in aid to Ukraine.