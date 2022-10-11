An update on my travels — and a heavy discussion about the war in Ukraine

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As you've likely noticed, I've been away a lot recently. I've been doing a lot of travelling, you see. No, I haven't been travelling to celebrate an end to Justin Trudeau's vindictive vaccine mandates; I've been on the road working.

I've been touring across our great nation, speaking to our great fans and helping raise funds so we here at Rebel News can keep telling you the other side of the story. I've been on the road doing some real reporting — out there, at the big conferences where all the political types have gathered. It was a great experience to host our live coverage of the United Conservative Party's right from the party's venue in Calgary.

I've been on the road for the debut of some of our finest new documentaries, like Kamloops: The Buried Truth. In that documentary, our intrepid reporter Drea Humphrey and our top-notch videographer Matt Brevner search for the answers about what really happened at the Kamloops Indian Residential School — something the Media Party isn't interested in doing.

With a new premier in Alberta, we'll be celebrating a new premiere of our own with another new documentary, Ungovernable: Alberta's Quest for Independence. Our in-house documentarian Kian Simone put in the hard work to bring our audience a unique production like you've never seen before looking at the history of the independence movement in Alberta.

That premiere is tomorrow, October 12. You can come join us in Calgary, if you're interested visit AlbertaDocumentary.com.

And that's just all of the travelling here in Canada. But I made another trip recently, over to the United Kingdom and all the way up to Aberdeen, Scotland. I met up with our team in the U.K., our freelance reporter Callum Smiles and our producer Ed Crawford, to help tell the incredibly tragic story of Gabbie Burnett.

Gabbie is engaged in a legal battle with the Scottish police after they forced her way inside her home. Gabbie eventually tripped in the melee and ended up having a seizure — and the police are trying to charge her! It's an awful story, and if you want to learn more just watch this video:

We've got a lawyer on the case, and if you want to help us fight this atrocious charge you can do so by clicking here.

But I'm not the only one travelling. We've got more trips scheduled for our Rebel team, including:

Sending a team of five to the World Health Organization's summit in Germany this week

A team of two travelling to Argentina for the C40 Cities world mayors' summit next week

The United Nations climate conference in Egypt in November

We're going back to Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual summit in January 2023

And we've still got our FightTheFines.com campaign on the go. I mentioned the big case in Scotland we've taken on, but we score another big win today for Pastor Artur Pawlowski. It's busy times around here at Rebel News, and we're going to keep up the pace.

We also discuss the crisis in Ukraine and ask what happened to the pro-peace left? Critics of the war find themselves labelled as pro-Russian Kremlin mouthpieces and the mainstream conversation dangerously leaves little room for debate.

Can you have total victory over a nuclear power like Russia? Things are getting incredibly serious with Zelensky's latest calls for NATO to launch a pre-emptive strike against Russia, the Kremlin's response to the Crimea bridge bombing by attacking Kyiv with missiles and a swathe of other concerning developments. Where are the cool heads that will make moves towards peace?

GUEST: Selene Galas

FINALLY: Your letters to me!