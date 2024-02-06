'As many people, as soon as possible': Texas Congressman on Biden's border plan

E-transfer (Canada):

This report comes from Quemado, Texas, where a convoy of vehicles rolled into the area to support Governor Greg Abbott in his fight to defend the U.S. border from a flood of illegal migrants entering the country.

While we were there, we had the opportunity to speak with Congressman Keith Self, a Republican who was a former judge in the state.

We asked Congressman Self why he thought President Joe Biden and Democrats were accepting of mass illegal migration.

We just witnessed a group of illegal migrants cross the border and enter Texas from Mexico by boat.



This is in Eagle Pass. There is a 10 year old child from Honduras who travelled by himself.



More to come https://t.co/gYX9M3utTm pic.twitter.com/GwjAaiXGUY — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2024

"Well they're fairly open about it," Self says. "They want as many people to cross as soon as possible, and they're relying on our short memories — five, seven years they [illegal border crossers] will have some sort of privileges, benefits on the public dole, or jobs or voting rights."

The issue is becoming less partisan as more Americans become aware of the situation, the congressman tells Rebel News.

"Listen, the illegal immigrants get to ask where they want to go. They're moved into the interior, according to the border patrol," the congressman explained. "They're asking to go to the blue cities, the sanctuary cities. So that's why sanctuary cities are starting to cry uncle."

We just walked into Mexico from Eagle Pass. While on the bridge you can see tons of razor wire and shipping containers lined up. This is to stop illegal migrants crossing to Shelby Park. It's not this secure along other parts of the border. https://t.co/gYX9M3v1IU pic.twitter.com/96dvm9NJzj — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 2, 2024

The influx of migrants to major cities like New York, he says, are waking people up to the crisis. Although Texas gets the blame for sending migrants to these cities, Self says the Biden administration is responsible for sending about 80% of the migrants to these areas.

"I do not believe that most Democrats support illegal immigration," he says, noting "they understand these folks are going to do two things: they are going to work for jobs that are lower end, and they are going to take public welfare, they're going to take public benefits."

The former judge says accounts of mass quantities of drugs coming across the border is not hyperbole: "It happens every single day. We know that enough fentanyl is coming across the border in the last year to kill every single person on the face of earth."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is joined by 14 governors supporting his effort to defend the US border from illegal crossings. Abbott blasted Biden's failure to secure the border and said he's "allowing the US to be invaded by millions of people coming from across the globe." pic.twitter.com/bRqte8R8yJ — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) February 6, 2024

When it comes to President Biden, Self says "he needs to start enforcing the law. He's the chief executive, he's got every law, he's got all the money he needs. He needs to do it."

Instead, the congressman says the president "doesn't care about the law, he doesn't care about the border. He doesn't care about Congress. We're not going to give him any more money, we're not going to give him a new law, a new policy. He needs to enforce the laws that are on the books today."

Follow all of our coverage from the border at TexasBorderReports.com.