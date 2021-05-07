Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces she will not seek reelection

  • May 07, 2021
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Atlanta’s Democrat Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters late Thursday that she will not be seeking reelection, but will not provide a reason as to why. 

In a series of tweets, NPR reporter Stephen Fowler stated that Bottoms did not specify a reason for departing from office, but hinted to clues as to why she wants to leave the position. Bottoms said the last years have not been not what she wanted for the city and that she is making this decision from a position of strength and not weakness. 

Bottoms suggested that it wasn’t just “one thing” that caused her decision, noting that she had been contemplating it for some time. Fowler’s takeaway was that Bottom’s last few years on the job were stressful and unmet expectations were too much for her to handle. 

Bottoms has been Atlanta’s mayor since 2017 and is the second black woman to be mayor. Her tenure as mayor of Atlanta wasn’t plain sailing, as the city was hit with a massive cyberattack in 2018 taking the city’s systems down. This was followed by the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter riots following the death of Geoge Floyd. 

During the riots throughout much of 2020, Bottoms was against the rioters, blaming them for the damage and death plaguing the city and highlighting that the police were actually innocent. Despite this, the city has plunged further into chaos with the homicide rate shooting up 140 per cent.

