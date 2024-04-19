BC residents outraged after child killer changes name and attempts to conceal identity

RCMP handout

A review hearing held Wednesday for convicted murderer Allan Schoenborn revealed that he legally changed his name in February and is attempting to keep his new identity secret, Global News reports.

Schoenborn was convicted in the horrific deaths of his two sons and daughter but was found not criminally responsible in 2010 after a judge ruled his crimes were committed in a "delusional" state. His children were 10, eight, and five at the time of the murders.

British Columbia residents are in uproar after the killer — who has been held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam for almost 15 years — was able to change his name without public knowledge.

As further detailed by Global, B.C. Premier David Eby spoke about the situation. "It’s obvious to all British Columbians that nobody should be able to evade accountability for their criminal activities by changing their name in this province," he said Thursday.

B.C.'s public safety minister Mike Farnworth also commented on the convicted killer's name change. "I think it’s absolutely outrageous that someone who has murdered children wants to be able to change their name, the public doesn’t know about it and it is done on the sly," he said.

It is reportedly legal under B.C.'s Name Act for those convicted of serious crimes to change their names. Members of the public are permitted to apply to have someone's name released, however, it is not a sure thing.

Schoenborn had his hearing adjourned Wednesday after he is said to have launched into an "outburst" directed at the B.C. Review Board, according to the CBC.

When the board chair asked Schoenborn's psychiatrist about the risks he may still pose to children, the killer reportedly shouted an expletive and said, "If a child gets on the train, [do] you want me to get off the train? No booze, no women, no alcohol, no drugs and no children: Is that what it's going to be?"

Schoenborn's lawyer also quit the case Wednesday and will be refusing to appear in front of the review board moving forward.

The lawyer said he's still representing Schoenborn, but new counsel will have to appear in front of the board instead. He said he felt that commentary coming from the board was "inappropriate," according to the Vancouver Sun.