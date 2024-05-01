University protesters slammed for declaring ‘unconditional support’ for Hamas

Organisers of an anti-Israel encampment at the Australian National University (ANU) are under fire for their controversial remarks expressing unwavering support for Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation by the Australian government.

Beatrice Tucker and Luke Harrison, speaking on behalf of the encampment, faced scrutiny during an interview with ABC Radio Canberra's Ross Solly.

The leaders of the anti-Israel protest camp at Australian National University just explicitly endorsed Hamas on ABC Radio.



Beatrice Tucker: “Hamas deserves our unconditional support … I will not condemn what Hamas did on October 7.”



Jewish anti-Zionist student Luke Harrison:… pic.twitter.com/9dBfya3jPj — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 1, 2024

Tucker, a former student representative, defended the terrorist group Hamas, stating they deserved "unconditional support," citing the dire situation in Palestine.

Despite Solly's insistence on condemning Hamas's past actions, Tucker and Harrison remained firm in their bizarre stance, refusing to denounce the organisation's horrific violence.

The interview prompted swift backlash, with Alex Ryvchin from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry condemning the remarks as "chilling" and calling for disciplinary action.

Ryvchin warned of the encampments' potential to sow division and echoed concerns of similar tactics seen in the US.

Within ANU's student community, reactions were mixed, with some expressing shock at the presence of antisemitism within the university's student union.