Australian mining magnate's controversial Covid treatment

Clive Palmer addresses a freedom rally crowd in Brisbane

On February 27, mining billionaire and leader of the United Australia Party was rushed to hospital in Queensland with breathing difficulties brought on by a Covid infection.

Clive Palmer, who is famously unvaccinated, was diagnosed with double pneumonia at Pindara Private Hospital where he was offered the opportunity to be put on a ventilator but refused. Instead, Palmer opted to returned home and engage US specialists via Zoom.

Those specialists placed him on an American trial of experimental drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin – both of which are not approved by Australian regulators and have been the subject of controversy in the medical community.

Palmer was also treated with the steroid Dexamthasone to keep his lungs operational throughout the pneumonia infection.

The trial therapy was organised by Palmer’s management. Among those contacted in the US was Professor Thomas Borody, who is known as an advocate of Ivermectin.

“I would have died otherwise, without a doubt. I’ve been told that without the anti-viral intervention on that Sunday night I would likely have been dead within five hours,” said Palmer, praising his US specialists, several of whom were involved in treating former US President Donald Trump.

The US specialists strongly advised against ventilation, opting for the anti-viral drug course instead.

“I had faith in the US doctors. I’m not being critical of the Pindara people at all. They believed ventilation was necessary, but I had alternative advice and stuck with that. I said that won’t be happening and I went home.”

Many doctors continue to be critical of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as treatments for Covid.

“I started to come good within 10 hours. I’m still not 100%,” added Palmer. “I get tired pretty easily, but I’m not getting any younger I suppose.”

Clive Palmer has no plans to get vaccinated Covid and remains pro-choice.

Human-specific doses of Ivermectin are in widespread use around the world and are considered safe. Currently, most experts agree that Ivermectin does not combat Covid.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) continues to advise that their highest priority for providing optimal community-wide protection against COVID-19 is achieving high vaccination coverage.