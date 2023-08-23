BREAKING: Avi Yemini lands in NZ for book tour after ban overturned

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS!

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has just touched down in New Zealand to kick off his book tour in Auckland and Wellington, after his entry restriction to the nation was lifted.

Avi was sensationally banned last year from entering New Zealand to report on an anti-government demonstration.

The 2022 ban by New Zealand immigration authorities had referred to a minor criminal conviction as the ban's basis, an incident Avi addresses and counters in his new book A Rebel From The Start.

Despite the conviction being minor and only leading to a modest fine, the media largely accepted the official reason without scrutiny.

Internal communications later revealed that the real reason behind the ban was the authorities' fear of Avi's "propensity to challenge opposing [establishment] views".

Avi has highlighted the paradox of a self-proclaimed democratic country like New Zealand barring a journalist due to diverging views, drawing parallels with communist nations like North Korea.

Resilient in the face of the ban, Avi remained resolute in challenging the decision. Although the New Zealand government used stalling strategies, his persistence paid off.

As the ban was overturned, it synchronised impeccably with the completion of his book.

