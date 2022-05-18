Axel Dancoisne is running for the Australian Federation Party

E-transfer (Canada):

Axel Dancoisne from the Australian Federation Party travelled from west Brisbane despite the floods. He’s running for the seat of Ryan and one of the local issues he plans to address is aeroplane noise.

The main party policy is to get rid of the mandates.

“We are definitely a true freedom party”.

The party wants to involve people all the time not just once every three years.

“We are a new party, a small party, We are a party for the people”.

The party is about people coming together and embracing everyone.

Axel’s motto was: “Our voice, our choice, our unity”.