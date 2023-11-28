Ban appeal over trans powerlifter criticism will go ahead: Stand With April update

E-transfer (Canada):

The lawyer for April Hutchinson, the Team Canada powerlifter threatened with a two-year ban on competing after criticizing a male-born, female-identified lifter, told Rebel News that the independent third party confirmed April has passed the first hurdle of showing sufficient grounds for her appeal.

For anyone that isn't aware of my unfair suspension- here's the story in a nut shell. A huge thanks to @RebelNews_CA @RebelNewsOnline for all your help and putting this together. #keepfemalesportsfemale @coachblade @icons_women @ICFSport pic.twitter.com/JwNPeI54KX — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 19, 2023

April was banned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union after speaking out on social media when Anne Andres mocked female lifters for their biological reality; being smaller and weaker than men.

Anne Andres (male who identifies and competes as a woman) doesn't understand why female powerlifters are so "bad" at bench press....well idk Anne, but maybe it's because you have 20 times more testosterone than them. Just a thought.... pic.twitter.com/klxd4WaoYc — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 17, 2023

Her lawyer, Lisa Bildy, says April's case will now move forward to the next stage, wherein the respondent and powerlifting union will have the opportunity to file a response within the next 10 business days.

Activists had any mention of April removed from an exhibit in London, Ontario, cancelling April's message of hope and perseverance over addiction after she questioned radical gender theory.

Canadian athlete and prolific powerlifter April Hutchinson will no longer be celebrated for her sobriety at a London museum exhibit.https://t.co/wjQqxILEtT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2023

April's fight for fairness and the public outrage it garnered has already forced the head of the powerlifting union to resign.

CPU president has Resigned pic.twitter.com/gcyVW4FWHB — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 16, 2023

To give April the tools and moral support she needs, go to www.StandWithApril.com, sign the petition, and make a donation to help April as she fights for free speech, fair treatment and to keep female sports female.