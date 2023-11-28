Ban appeal over trans powerlifter criticism will go ahead: Stand With April update

April Hutchinson was banned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union after speaking out on social media when a biological male, female-identifying competitor mocked female lifters for their biological reality.

The lawyer for April Hutchinson, the Team Canada powerlifter threatened with a two-year ban on competing after criticizing a male-born, female-identified lifter, told Rebel News that the independent third party confirmed April has passed the first hurdle of showing sufficient grounds for her appeal.

April was banned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union after speaking out on social media when Anne Andres mocked female lifters for their biological reality; being smaller and weaker than men.

Her lawyer, Lisa Bildy, says April's case will now move forward to the next stage, wherein the respondent and powerlifting union will have the opportunity to file a response within the next 10 business days.

Activists had any mention of April removed from an exhibit in London, Ontario, cancelling April's message of hope and perseverance over addiction after she questioned radical gender theory.

April's fight for fairness and the public outrage it garnered has already forced the head of the powerlifting union to resign.

To give April the tools and moral support she needs, go to www.StandWithApril.com, sign the petition, and make a donation to help April as she fights for free speech, fair treatment and to keep female sports female.

