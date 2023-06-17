Battle stories from the war on parents with David Menzies

According to Rebel News mission specialist David Menzies, Canadian school boards have become infested with far-left woke Marxists, and he has made covering the attacks on parental autonomy part of his regular journalism beat at Rebel News.

WATCH: David Menzies decided to fight fire with fire by 'transitioning' into a carbon-copy of Busty Lemieux. His mission was to deliver a petition to the HDSB with more than 16,000 signatures.



FULL REPORT from @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/I1RYkstQzN pic.twitter.com/JpAgKk7o2e — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 17, 2022

David is one of a handful of independent journalists in Canada who are shining a light on the bad behaviour of trustees, teachers and unions.

Reporter David Menzies is on scene at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board with a jumbotron billboard truck bringing a message to Trustee Ashby over her vile sexist, racist and anti-Christian tweets.



SIGN THE PETITION: https://t.co/LsWWGYQ7hl! pic.twitter.com/Rx5vRukRDR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 1, 2023

The bad behaviour is something I witnessed firsthand when I tried to deliver our www.FireNili.com petition to Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth on Tuesday.

EXPLOSIVE: An unmasked Nili Kaplan-Myrth unleashes her fury at Sheila Gunn Reid as she enters a building unmasked leaving citizens to question her commitment to masking. @nilikm pic.twitter.com/T66bqgPg9U — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) June 13, 2023

As parents, across politics and religion, unite to defend children from the social contagion of gender theory and wokism, the mainstream media and school boards have upped their attacks on them, calling them alt-right, dangerous and transphobic.

Muslim parents had their children stomp on #Pride flags as they faced off with #Antifa and leftist demonstrators at a protest against gender and trans ideology in Ottawa, Canada. https://t.co/1aFQoYQK1N — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2023

David joins me tonight to discuss why he thinks childless activists have invaded the school boards across the country and what can be done to turn it all around and give the power back to the parents.