BC Conservatives call for Dr. Bonnie Henry’s termination for lingering vaccine mandate against healthcare workers

Today I asked NDP Premier David Eby to fire Dr. Bonnie Henry and hire back our healthcare heroes who didn’t want the jab! Enough is enough. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/qraMfmJsjQ — Bruce Banman (@BruceBanman) November 9, 2023

Yesterday, I caught up with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman to interview him about the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s petition to have B.C.'s public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, fired.

Bam💥!



BC Conservative MLA Bruce Banman dropped truth bombs in the house about why Dr. Bonnie Henry should be fired.



The expressions of the anti vax-free healthcare workers in the back are priceless.



Fire Bonnie! Bring Back ALL healthcare workers.https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/dvAg9aQ4ER — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 9, 2023

This past Thursday, Banman shook the house in the B.C. Legislative Assembly when he called on the province’s NDP premier, David Eby, to give Henry the boot.

“Today Mr. Speaker, British Columbia stands alone against all evidence as one of the only jurisdictions in the world to ban healthcare workers who choose not to take the jab, because of the ideological agenda of this extreme leftist NDP government and their unelected bureaucrats,” Banman stated during question period.

The statement was quickly followed by an outburst of gasps and head shakes from nearby MLAs before Banman boldly continued.

“In the midst of a healthcare staffing crises, Dr. Bonnie Henry and this NDP government have banned thousands of healthcare workers from working in B.C’s hospitals, clinics, doctors offices and ERs,” he said, before asking Premier Eby if he will “fire Dr. Bonnie Henry and hire back the thousands of healthcare workers who were kicked to the curb.”

Responding to Banman’s question was Dr. Henry’s right arm when it comes to implementing discriminatory vaccine mandates, B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix.

WATCH 👀!



Dr. York Hsiang exposes the bluff of B.C. Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, regarding the ACTUAL number of healthcare workers lost due to the province's ongoing, cruel vaccine mandate. https://t.co/m3nh08l9Lu pic.twitter.com/tvM7BT6ThF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 10, 2023

Click on the full interview above to see a recap of what Dix said and watch Banman’s response to Dix accusing him of holding contempt against people living in long-term care for suggesting Dr. Henry be sent packing and thousands of healthy, vax-free medical professionals get back to saving lives.

