BC Conservatives call for Dr. Bonnie Henry’s termination for lingering vaccine mandate against healthcare workers

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman calls out Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.’s 'extreme leftist NDP government' for continuing to ban unjabbed healthcare professionals from working.

Yesterday, I caught up with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman to interview him about the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s petition to have B.C.'s public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, fired.

This past Thursday, Banman shook the house in the B.C. Legislative Assembly when he called on the province’s NDP premier, David Eby, to give Henry the boot.

“Today Mr. Speaker, British Columbia stands alone against all evidence as one of the only jurisdictions in the world to ban healthcare workers who choose not to take the jab, because of the ideological agenda of this extreme leftist NDP government and their unelected bureaucrats,” Banman stated during question period.

The statement was quickly followed by an outburst of gasps and head shakes from nearby MLAs before Banman boldly continued.

“In the midst of a healthcare staffing crises, Dr. Bonnie Henry and this NDP government have banned thousands of healthcare workers from working in B.C’s hospitals, clinics, doctors offices and ERs,” he said, before asking Premier Eby if he will “fire Dr. Bonnie Henry and hire back the thousands of healthcare workers who were kicked to the curb.”

Responding to Banman’s question was Dr. Henry’s right arm when it comes to implementing discriminatory vaccine mandates, B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Click on the full interview above to see a recap of what Dix said and watch Banman’s response to Dix accusing him of holding contempt against people living in long-term care for suggesting Dr. Henry be sent packing and thousands of healthy, vax-free medical professionals get back to saving lives.

If you appreciate that Rebel News has been exposing the other side of the COVID-19 story since January 2019

British Columbia Canada News Analysis
