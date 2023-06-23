Biden misses COVID-19 Origin Act deadline by not declassifying information into origins of the pandemic

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden finds himself in hot water for reportedly overlooking a crucial deadline stipulated by the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023. This unanimously approved Congressional measure, signed into law by President Biden himself in late March, mandated him to declassify any pertinent information about the connection between a Wuhan laboratory and the advent of the novel coronavirus by June 18.

However, the date came and went without any public announcement from the White House.

Multiple Republican leaders raised their virtual voices over the past week, alerting Biden of the impending deadline and then highlighting its lapse. Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary, reminded via a tweet, “Sunday is the deadline for the Biden Administration to declassify the origins of COVID.”

Echoing this sentiment, Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) urged, “The truth is coming out. President Biden must follow the law that he signed in March and declassify all COVID origins and lab leak intel. The deadline is this weekend.”

The truth is coming out. President Biden must follow the law that he signed in March and declassify all COVID origins and lab leak intel.



The deadline is this weekend.https://t.co/lS4QuHWgb6 — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) June 15, 2023

The deadline passed without any movement to declassify the origins of the virus.

Speculations are swirling that the Biden administration may have deliberately sidestepped the deadline to prevent any potential complications during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's dialogues with Chinese officials, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer questioned the timing, "Doesn’t it seem a little strange how you miss the deadline a day before Blinken’s meeting with Xi?" He further suggested that if the administration was earnest about adhering to the deadline, they could have unveiled the information on Friday to avoid a Sunday deadline falling on the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Braun also touched on this topic, asserting that Blinken’s visit to China doesn't validate missing the deadline, and emphasizing the American people's right to know the truth. He stated, "The White House is now overdue to declassify their COVID lab leak intel, and there is no 'Secretary of State is meeting with Xi Jinping' exception in the law President Biden signed."

He further insisted, "We need to know the truth about how this pandemic started and China’s role in covering it up, and the White House must respect the text of the law passed unanimously in both chambers by the people’s representatives."

Senator Josh Hawley added his voice to the chorus, emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of the law and demanding immediate release of the intelligence.