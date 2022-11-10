Biden suggests national security investigation into Elon Musk is 'worth being looked at'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Elon Musk should face an investigation for his ties to foreign countries.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House after a reporter asked him if it was something worthy of being looked into.

"Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate - I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting it's worth being looked at. That's all I'll say," he added.

Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan appeared to echo Biden’s remarks on Thursday.

The Biden admin looks to be going ahead with an investigation into @elonmusk over national security. Really lame. pic.twitter.com/oEwjh4upMY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 10, 2022

Musk drew the attention of journalists over his recent acquisition of Twitter, which was partly enabled by a Saudi stake in the purchase. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal provided around $1.89 billion of his stake into the takeover, which drew the attention of a Democrat senator.

"Given Twitter's critical role in public communication, I am concerned by the potential influence of the Government of Saudi Arabia," said Sen. Chris Murphy, who leads a key Foreign Relations subcommittee.

Musk has become a contentious figure in politics over his suggestion that a peace agreement be reached between Russia and Ukraine.

Last month, Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform and swiftly brought about popular changes to the platform including the implementation of an $8 fee for “Twitter Blue” users, who will now receive a blue verified checkmark as part of the benefits offered by the program.

The move proved less popular with legacy checkmarks, many of whom are journalists.