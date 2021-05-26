Mayor Bill de Blasio promises stronger police presence to combat anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout New York

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday that the streak of anti-Semitic hate crimes throughout the city will not be tolerated, promising a stronger police presence in Jewish communities.

Two Jewish teenagers were attacked in Brooklyn on Saturday night by three men. The teenagers were punched and threatened with a baseball bat whilst the culprits yelled anti-Semitic slurs, according to NYPD.

🚨 WANTED for AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: Recognize these individuals? On 5/22 at 1950 hours, in front of 1911 16 Ave, 3 male occupants of a blue Camry began yelling anti-Semitic statements before damaging a car side mirror. If you have any info, contact @NYPDTips. ☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ByVyLadJyn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 23, 2021

One of the teens was also put into a chokehold.

Prior to the attack, the trio drove to a Borough Park synagogue, where they yelled slurs at several Jewish men, banging on the door of the synagogue and smashing a car before taking off.

“Anti-Semitic attacks will not be tolerated here in New York City,” the mayor said in a meeting with Jewish leaders at Brooklyn’s 66th Precinct stationhouse. “We will stomp out anti-Semitism anywhere we find it.”

The rise in hateful incidents against Jewish citizens comes as confrontations between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian Thursday in Times Square.

According to the NYPD, Hate crimes were up 71 per cent as of May 16, compared with the same time period last year. Anti-Semitic incidents rose by five per cent.

“The NYPD will be out in force in Jewish communities to protect the people of these communities,” de Blasio said.

Chief of Department Rodney Harrison announced that members of the NYPD’s strategic response group, a group deployed for everything from terrorist threats to violent crimes are heading to Jewish communities.

Mobile field forces will patrol around neighbourhoods using turret lights, he added.

The NYPD declined to specify the number of extra cops heading to Jewish neighbourhoods, citing “security reasons.”

“Anti-Semitism has to be stopped immediately,” Borough Park Rabbi Bernard Freilich said alongside de Blasio. “It’s just out of control.”