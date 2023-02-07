Bill Gates accused of carbon hypocrisy after extensive use of private jet is revealed

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy after a recent BBC interview in Kenya highlighted his use of private jets despite his investments in green technology.

While Gates defended his decision to use private jets, citing his efforts to fund climate initiatives such as carbon capture systems, the flights created some 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions according to a study from Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling. This is nearly 109 times higher than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.

Gates has four private jets, two Gulfstream G650ERs and two Bombardier Challenger 350s, worth a combined value of $194 million. The revelation that he uses private jets has sparked debate about the commitment of other corporate and political leaders to reducing carbon emissions.

At the recent World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports servicing the resort village, with many embarking on short-haul flights of less than 500 miles. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg accused the attendees of hypocrisy regarding their climate commitments.

Gates maintains that his investments in green technology more than account for his personal carbon footprint. However, his use of private jets has raised questions about the commitment of the world's leading figures to reducing the effects of climate change.