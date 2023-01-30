Bill Gates grilled in Australia on his Jeffrey Epstein 'regrets'

In an interview with Australia's ABC 7.30, Microsoft founder Bill Gates admitted to regretting his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was accused of child sex trafficking before his controversial death in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

Gates acknowledged that he and Epstein had met several times beginning in 2011. In response to questioning by presenter Sarah Ferguson, Gates said, "I shouldn't have had dinners with him," referring to his past association with Epstein.

Bill Gates claims he had NO relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, “just dinner”.



Gates has previously made similar comments to CNN in August 2021, stating, "It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there."

Ferguson asked if Gates's ex-wife Melinda had warned him about Epstein's questionable behavior, to which Gates responded, "No." He also denied any connection between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Epstein.

Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison for state prostitution charges in 2008, prior to Gates's meetings with him.

In July 2019, New York federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal indictment against Epstein, alleging that he had operated a sex trafficking ring and sexually abused underage girls.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell the following August, with the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determining his cause of death as "suicide by hanging".

In the wake of his divorce from Melinda French Gates, the Microsoft founder has stated that it is a "time of reflection" for him. He told CNN, "Within the family, we'll heal the best that we can."