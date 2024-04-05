Billboard Chris is coming to Rebel News LIVE! Toronto. Are you?

One of Canada's most prominent critics of radical gender ideology is set to deliver another passionate speech at Rebel News LIVE! Toronto on May 11.

Chris Elston, commonly known as "Billboard Chris", can be seen travelling to numerous countries, donning his signature sandwich board featuring simple slogans like "Children can't consent to puberty blockers."

Armed with his signature calm demeanour and conversational tone, Elston is a leading voice in the fight for children's and parental rights — and he's back by popular demand after speaking at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023.

Rebel News LIVE! is the most provocative, freedom-oriented conference in Canada and it's coming back to Toronto on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Tickets are still for sale — but act fast, because this event is sure to sell out. Secure your spot and find out more information (including how you can upgrade to a VIP package) at RebelNewsLIVE.com.