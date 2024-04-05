Billboard Chris is coming to Rebel News LIVE! Toronto. Are you?
Chris Elston, a popular children's rights activist nicknamed 'Billboard Chris', will bring his common-sense message against radical gender ideology as a featured guest speaker at Rebel News LIVE! in Toronto on May 11.
One of Canada's most prominent critics of radical gender ideology is set to deliver another passionate speech at Rebel News LIVE! Toronto on May 11.
Chris Elston, commonly known as "Billboard Chris", can be seen travelling to numerous countries, donning his signature sandwich board featuring simple slogans like "Children can't consent to puberty blockers."
Armed with his signature calm demeanour and conversational tone, Elston is a leading voice in the fight for children's and parental rights — and he's back by popular demand after speaking at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023.
Rebel News LIVE! is the most provocative, freedom-oriented conference in Canada and it's coming back to Toronto on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Tickets are still for sale — but act fast, because this event is sure to sell out. Secure your spot and find out more information (including how you can upgrade to a VIP package) at RebelNewsLIVE.com.
Mark your calendars! Rebel News LIVE! is coming to Toronto on May 11— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024
Do you value freedom? Do you love Canada? Are you looking to connect with fellow freedom-fighting Canadians?
Look no further than Rebel News LIVE! happening in Toronto on May 11, 2024.
Rebel News LIVE! is a… pic.twitter.com/wAUu9fZu0z
As Canadians, we are under threat of government overreach, our schools and sports are being flooded with woke gender ideology, and our independent journalists and conservative voices are under attack.
While our government seeks to limit freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas, Rebel News is more committed than ever to ensuring that compelling ideas and thought leaders with interesting perspectives continue to have a platform.
Come join us in Toronto on May 11, find out more information at RebelNewsLIVE.com.
