Black Lives Matter issues statement on Cuban pro-freedom protests blaming U.S. for “inhumane treatment”

Amid the Cuban pro-freedom protests, the Black Lives Matter organization has taken its mask off to call on the United States government to remove its sanctions on Cuba’s communist dictatorship.

The openly Marxist organization responded to the crisis by blaming the United States for the hardships Cubans have had to endure for the past half century under communist rule.

In a statement published on Instagram, the organization condemned the United States government for its “inhumane treatment of Cubans” and urged the U.S. to immediately lift its embargo, which was enacted during the height of the Cold War, when Soviet Russia threatened the United States with a nuclear attack by moving its forces into Cuba.

“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.”

Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spite of the country’s strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world. The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country’s 11 million people – of which 4 million are black and brown.

Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur, through granting her asylum, to supporting black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa. Now, we look to President Biden to end the embargo, something Barack Obama called for in 2016. This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end.”

Assata Shakur, whose real name is Joanne Chesimard, remains one of the FBI’s most wanted terrorists for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper in 1973 when she was a member of the leftist extremist organization called the Black Liberation Army. According to the FBI, Chesimard broke out of prison in Clinton, New Jersey, while serving a life sentence for the murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster. She was granted political asylum in Cuba in 1985 and has lived there since.

Following Black Lives Matter’s statement, numerous conservatives spoke out against the organization for its apparent embrace of the Cuban communist dictatorship.

