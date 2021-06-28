Boba Fett actor says character’s ship will “forever be Slave I” after Disney backs away from name

Disney

Actor Mark Anthony Austin, who played the Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett in the special edition of Episode IV: A New Hope in 1997, wrote on Twitter that the character’s Starship will be “forever be Slave I,” despite Disney’s efforts to erase the name from LEGO and other Star Wars products.

As reported by Screenrant, LEGO design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen said that Disney asked the company to rename the ship, known as “Slave I,” to “Boba Fett’s starship” for LEGO builder kits tied into the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

When asked as to why the name was being dropped, Frederiksen responded, “Everybody is. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore.”

“One of the new LEGO Star Wars sets revealed at LEGO CON is named a little differently than it has been in the past, with Disney helming the name change,” Brick Fanatics reported. “LEGO Star Wars 75312 Boba Fett’s Starship might not carry the name that builders have recognized since its introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, ditching the Slave I moniker for a more generic title."

Brick Fanatics and others speculated there may be several reasons as to why Disney made the decision to rename the ship on merchandise, but many have suggested that the changes are in response to Disney’s newfound efforts to cater to modern progressive sensibilities.

Austin seemed to agree with the assumption that Disney is catering to political correctness, saying, “My ship will forever be Slave 1. Nothing. Not even Disney can or will change that. This is the way.”

“When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow ‘Slave1’. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it,” Austin said. “This Disney idiocy however. Not buying. not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen.”

“When I was growing up I loved Disney. No more,” he said.

Disney has navigated political controversy in recent months after the company fired Mandalorian star Gina Carano for political incorrectness, a.k.a. defending conservatism on Twitter.