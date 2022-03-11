Bonnie Henry backpedals on latest healthcare mandate, but here is why the battle isn’t over yet
Despite British Columbia losing more frontline healthcare workers than any other province to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the Provincial Health Officer made no mention of repealing such order.
On March 7, B.C’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, released a public health order that backpedaled significantly, on her recent threat to forbid all regulated healthcare workers who are not inoculated for COVID-19, by March 24, from working in their profession.
In a provincial health update on Thursday, Dr. Henry explained more on the order which at first glance can read as a simple command for such professionals to have their vaccination status to be disclosed to their governing college instead.
However, if you watch my full video report on this matter, you’ll learn that the battle for these healthcare workers to truly be free to care for British Columbians is far from over.
I also walk you through some of the ways Dr. Henry’s statements in her order for regulated healthcare workers, contradict the science that another public health office in the province recently has stated.
In a recent letter addressed to the university British Columbia, from Vancouver Coastal Health’s, office of the chief medical health officer, it states that:
Current scientific data, including BC data, indicates that two doses of covid-19 vaccinations, while effective at preventing severe illness, is not effective at preventing infection or transmission of the omicron variant which is now 100% of COVID cases. and that there is no material difference in likelihood that student or staff that is vaccinated or unvaccinated may be infected and potentially infectious to others.
Despite B.C. losing more frontline healthcare workers than any other province to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Dr. Henry enforced last year, the health officer made no mention of repealing such orders, and admits that even for the regulated healthcare workers she’s backpedaled on tossing aside for now, her intention to eventually “be consistent with the health-care order that we already have in place” from last year.
B.C. is in dire need of more healthcare workers, which has resulted in slowed down 911 service and ambulance calls, shortages to ICU, and delays in cancer diagnoses.
Sign our petition at LetThemCare.com to plead with the provincial government to allow the thousands of front-line healthcare workers they mandated to stay home instead of save lives, and to leave the remaining regulated healthcare workers who still care for patients alone.
