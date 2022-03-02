Help stop B.C. from firing more medical professionals — let them care!

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Let Them Care Sign the petition on this page if you agree that the B.C. government and public health officials need to end the vaccine mandate for ALL healthcare professionals. 761 signatures

While the majority of provinces in Canada have started to return normalcy by lifting all COVID-19 restrictions or committing to do so soon, B.C. is doubling down on COVID mandates instead. That’s why we’ve created a petition you can sign to say enough is enough.

On February 9, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that come March 24, all health-care workers in the province will need to be inoculated with at least one COVID-19 jab to remain working in their profession, and will need two shots within a month after that.

The order has affected a new wave of health-care workers that previously escaped the province's medically-coercive vaccine mandates last year.

It now includes doctors with private clinics, dentists, ophthalmologists, chiropractors, and pharmacists on the long list of medical professionals who have to surrender their bodily autonomy to the state in order to care for British Columbians.

B.C.’s authoritarian approach to addressing life with the significantly less deadly Omicron variant shouldn’t be all too surprising to Canadians.

The province has been experiencing a health-care worker shortage for years, but it didn’t stop them from putting in place and enforcing vaccine mandates that fired and put more capable health-care workers on leave without pay than any other province in the country last year.

Additionally, while other jurisdictions are dropping vaccine passports like hot potatoes, Dr. Henry has extended B.C.’s passport until the end of June.

Henry is not wavering a bit, even though Vancouver’s chief medical officer, Dr. Patricia Daly, admitted that the passports were not put in place because they “were seeing COVID transmission” in the areas they are mandated for, but are instead designed to be an “incentive to up our vaccination” compliance.

That’s why I created this petition, calling on not just the usual political suspects — Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan, and Health Minister Adrienne Dix — to stop these health-care mandates, but also to those who are supposed to be the voices of opposition in the provincial government, like health critic MLA Shirley Bond and the newly-crowned leader of the B.C. Liberal Party, Kevin Falcon.

Sign and share this petition to demand our unvaccinated health-care workers be accommodated so that they can care for us, instead of kicked to the curb when we need them the most.