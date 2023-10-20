BREAKING: Avi Yemini tells Ezra Levant that ground invasion of Gaza is imminent

E-transfer (Canada):

A team of alternative journalists are camping out near the border of Gaza and Israel as rumours swirl that the Israeli Defense Forces are about to invade Gaza.

🚨Rumour has it TONIGHT the IDF incursion into Gaza is set to begin so we’re camping out as close to the border as possible to bring you the very latest.



Bookmark https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK now so you don’t miss a thing pic.twitter.com/JFOqcEqVQf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 20, 2023

Avi Yemini spoke with Ezra Levant live from the field. During their discussion, Hamas drones were seen flying overhead, and Avi was forced into a bomb shelter on multiple occasions.

It's been reported that two American hostages have been released by Hamas, potentially as a means to delay or stall before the invasion begins. Still, hundreds of Israelis — some likely already dead — remain held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

#BREAKING: Hamas claim to have released two American hostages hours before the IDF ground incursion is rumoured to begin — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 20, 2023

The forthcoming ground invasion will be part of Israel's response to the unprovoked and horrific murders and terrorist attacks that Hamas committed on Israeli citizens on October 7.

Avi and producer Benji explain the current state and continue to provide on-the-ground coverage of the war against the terrorist group Hamas. Watch all of their content at TheTruthAboutTheWar.com