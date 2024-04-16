Breaking: Coutts 3 found guilty of mischief

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Anti-lockdown demonstrators Marco Van Huigenbos George Janzen and Alex Van Herk were found guilty by a Lethbridge jury of mischief for their participation in the February 2022 Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

All defendants found guilty of mischief; verdicts in the Coutts Three trial: Marco Van Huigenbos - guilty; George Janzen - guilty; Alex Van Herk - guilty. https://t.co/LNZIIEjGra — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 17, 2024

The protest of farmers, truckers and their supporters formed at the border between Alberta and Sweetgrass, Montana simultaneously with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Guilty verdicts for all Coutts Three defendants - Marco Van Huigenbos, George Janzen, and Alex Van Herk - on the charge of mischief over $5,000. This stort still isn't over, though. https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E pic.twitter.com/LKMcHbmZOs — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 17, 2024

Jury deliberations began in earnest Tuesday after a weeks long trial for the three men. Into the evening the jury inquired about the elements required to find the trio guilty of mischief.

The jury had a question about the crime of mischief, and asked if defendants must be found to have executed all four elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt in order to be found guilty of its commission. The judge answered in the affirmative. https://t.co/hSq8bd3a0q — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 17, 2024

Prior to the verdict, Marco Van Huigenbos said he felt a sense of "thankfulness and peace" as his fate was in the hands of a jury of his peers.

The three men participated in a weeks long anti-covid mandate demonstration which saw the busiest border crossing between Alberta and Montana blockaded off and on for days by farm equipment, trucks and trailers.

Watch this for some background on the Coutts blockade/protest, and the trials of the Coutts Three and Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick. Some of this video also entered the Coutts Three trial as evidence. https://t.co/6HQw5lAxPz https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 4, 2024

The trio is represented by the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund . To make a tax deductible donation to their legal fund, visit www.CouttsThree.com