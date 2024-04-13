BREAKING: Iran launches drone and missile attack on Israel

As swarms of Iranian drones head to Israel, reports say Iranian proxy groups such as the Houthis of Yemen are also launching attacks on Israel.

Israelis are being advised to stay indoors as Iran has launched an attack on Israel. Reports have confirmed that Iranian "suicide drones" and cruise missiles are en route to Israel.

In response, Lebanon and Egypt have closed their air space as Israel is expecting multiple strikes over the next few hours.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country has "been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran" for weeks and that Israel's "air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense."

There are reports that the United States is engaging drones in airspace over Syria before they reach Israel. 

The White House released a statement voicing its support for Israel: 

Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he would address his country from the Oval Office, but that was later rescinded.

The defense minister of Iran threatened a "decisive response" to any nation that permits Israel to use its airspace to attack Iran.

More updates to this story as the news unfolds.

