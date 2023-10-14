BREAKING: Israeli troops heading to Gaza for expected ground incursion

Tanks were amassing to the North as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) warned civilians inside the Gaza Strip to move to the south away from the 'imminent incursion.'

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was one km from the Gaza wall outside Sderot, the Israeli town, as tanks rolled towards the border with the Hamas-controlled territory.

Last weekend, Hamas terrorists from Gaza entered Israel by air, land, and sea. They embarked on a wave of murder, rape, arson and kidnappings against Israeli civilians in what's being called Israel's 9/11.

1,300 Israelis were left dead in the initial attacks. Thousands more were injured, and hundreds more were kidnapped into Gaza.

