BREAKING: Israeli troops heading to Gaza for expected ground incursion
Tanks were amassing to the North as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) warned civilians inside the Gaza Strip to move to the south away from the 'imminent incursion.'
Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was one km from the Gaza wall outside Sderot, the Israeli town, as tanks rolled towards the border with the Hamas-controlled territory.
🚨#BREAKING: Israeli troops are heading to the border for an expected ground incursion into Gaza as early as this evening— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 14, 2023
Bookmark https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK for the latest from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/m1lXxGaSG3
War Against Hamas—1 week in 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/yJ09K0Z1aG— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023
Last weekend, Hamas terrorists from Gaza entered Israel by air, land, and sea. They embarked on a wave of murder, rape, arson and kidnappings against Israeli civilians in what's being called Israel's 9/11.
Watering down the facts in Gaza.— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2023
Israel facilitated the construction of sewage treatment and desalination plants and deployed a wastewater pipeline that connected Gaza to a treatment facility in the nearby Israeli city of Sderot. pic.twitter.com/iGgIjnC6vY
1,300 Israelis were left dead in the initial attacks. Thousands more were injured, and hundreds more were kidnapped into Gaza.
🚨 I don’t trust the media — so I’m going to Israel to tell the truth about the war.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023
The mainstream media reporting will no doubt get worse as Israel rightfully retaliates to protect her citizens because they make the false equivalence between Hamas deliberately attacking… pic.twitter.com/9nyGCz2i3X
