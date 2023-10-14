BREAKING: Israeli troops heading to Gaza for expected ground incursion

Rebel News

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug layout_assign_campaign_the_truth_about_the_war_tribe_israel_daily_email_news_reports

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was one km from the Gaza wall outside Sderot, the Israeli town, as tanks rolled towards the border with the Hamas-controlled territory.

🚨#BREAKING: Israeli troops are heading to the border for an expected ground incursion into Gaza as early as this evening



Bookmark https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK for the latest from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/m1lXxGaSG3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 14, 2023

Tanks were amassing to the North as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) warned civilians inside the Gaza Strip to move to the south away from the "imminent incursion."

War Against Hamas—1 week in 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/yJ09K0Z1aG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

Last weekend, Hamas terrorists from Gaza entered Israel by air, land, and sea. They embarked on a wave of murder, rape, arson and kidnappings against Israeli civilians in what's being called Israel's 9/11.

Watering down the facts in Gaza.

Israel facilitated the construction of sewage treatment and desalination plants and deployed a wastewater pipeline that connected Gaza to a treatment facility in the nearby Israeli city of Sderot. pic.twitter.com/iGgIjnC6vY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2023

1,300 Israelis were left dead in the initial attacks. Thousands more were injured, and hundreds more were kidnapped into Gaza.

🚨 I don’t trust the media — so I’m going to Israel to tell the truth about the war.



The mainstream media reporting will no doubt get worse as Israel rightfully retaliates to protect her citizens because they make the false equivalence between Hamas deliberately attacking… pic.twitter.com/9nyGCz2i3X — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

To see more of Avi Yemini's reports from on the ground in Israel, visit www.TheTruthAboutTheWar.com