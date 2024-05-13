Actor Steve Buscemi hospitalized after random attack in New York City

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Steve Buscemi, the 66-year-old actor known for his roles in "Reservoir Dogs" and "The Big Lebowski," was the victim of an apparently random attack in New York City last week. The incident reportedly sent Buscemi to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of injuries to his face and left eye.

The attack took place just before noon as Buscemi was walking in midtown Manhattan, according to a report by the New York Post on Sunday. The Brooklyn native's alleged attacker remains at large.

Buscemi's publicist issued a statement to the Post, saying, "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

"I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him. It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time," a witness to the incident told the Post.

Buscemi, who has a long list of film and television credits to his name, began his career in the 1980s as a firefighter at the New York Fire Department's Engine 55 in Manhattan. Shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he quietly returned to Engine 55 to assist in the effort to first recover survivors and then recover bodies.

According to the latest reports from the NYPD, Buscemi's alleged attacker has not yet been apprehended. The incident follows another recent attack on "Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg, who was assaulted while out for an evening run on the Upper East Side at the end of March.

The random acts of violence against high-profile actors have raised concerns about public safety in New York City and have left many questioning what measures can be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.