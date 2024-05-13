Transgender male accused of running over, kissing, and fatally stabbing Houston man in shocking incident
20-year-old Karon Fisher is accused of running over and repeatedly stabbing 64-year-old Steven Anderson.
In a shocking incident that occurred late last week in Houston, Texas, a transgender-identifying male suspect, 20-year-old Karon Fisher, has been arrested and charged with the brutal murder of 64-year-old Steven Anderson. According to police reports, Fisher allegedly ran over Anderson with a car as the victim was on his way to the mailbox, before kissing him and stabbing him multiple times.
Disturbing video footage of the incident shows a car driving at high speed through the residential neighborhood, intentionally swerving to hit Anderson. After striking the victim, Fisher allegedly backed over him with the vehicle. The New York Post reported that Fisher then "flipped Anderson's body over, straddled him, and kissed him before stabbing him nine times."
Harris County records reveal that Fisher faces charges of murder, evading arrest with a vehicle, and assaulting hospital personnel. The suspect has a prior criminal history, including a charge of prostitution and being on community supervision for evading a previous arrest.
Local residents who spoke to an ABC News affiliate expressed their deep distress over the incident. In a statement, Houston police said, "Officers responded to a call for service for an individual who failed to stop and render aid to another person outside a residence at the above address. Officers learned the victim was found unresponsive in the driveway. He had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced deceased."
The statement continued, "Witnesses provided officers with information on the whereabouts of the suspect at a nearby location. Fisher was detained and questioned by detectives. [He] was subsequently charged and taken to the Harris County Jail."
WATCH:
NEW: Man killed by transgender driver who plowed into him, backed over him and stabbed him 9 times before kissing him and prancing over his body.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2024
Absolutely horrific.
20-year-old suspect Karon Fisher is a man according to court papers.
After trying to flee the scene in a car,… pic.twitter.com/XuG8KcPIZw
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.