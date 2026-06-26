Eight Antifa terrorists sentenced in Texas: Andy Ngo reacts

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Andy Ngo discussed his exclusive reporting on the sentencing of eight North Texas Antifa members to a combined 450 years in federal prison and what the case reveals about political violence and media double standards.

The sentencing comes after a federal jury in Texas convicted eight members of a North Texas Antifa cell on charges including rioting, using explosives, providing material support to terrorists, and attempted murder of a police officer.

This stemmed from a violent July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center near Dallas, where a police officer was shot and wounded.

Ngo described how the mainstream media has repeatedly refused to treat the Antifa militants as domestic terrorists.

"The whole facade that's been built up by Democrats and Liberals and leftists for a decade now, that Antifa doesn't exist, that they're peaceful protesters, or if they do exist it just means that it's anybody who's against fascism, all that is crumbling, which is why the media coverage, post the trial, post the sentencing, has been to gaslight and to lie about what happened," he said.

"They're calling the convicted terrorists peaceful protesters who are being sentenced to decades in prison because they were engaging in First Amendment protected activity," Ngo continued. "These are all lies. I've been reporting on the case from day one," he added.

With sentences ranging from 30 to 100 years, this case marks one of the strongest federal crackdowns yet on Antifa-linked violence in the United States.