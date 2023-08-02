BREAKING: Justin and Sophie Trudeau announce separation

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, have called it quits on their marriage and have officially announced their separation.

The Liberal Party leader took to social media Wednesday afternoon to announce publicly the end of their marriage “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” said Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Sophie and the prime minister have signed a legal separation agreement.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” reads the statement.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

The prime minister has requested privacy for his family at this time for the “well-being of his children.”