BREAKING: Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 once again

'I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,' he wrote.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • June 13, 2022
  • News
Flickr
At 11:12 a.m. the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. 

This would imply that he will not be able to attend his own special fundraising event tonight at the War Museum, where he was scheduled to give a speech at 7:30 p.m.

As always, he stated that he is grateful to have received his shots of the vaccine. He also took advantage of the opportunity to ask people to get vaccinated.

"Get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he wrote.

This is not the first time Justin Trudeau tests positive for the virus originally from China. On January 31, 2022, Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

