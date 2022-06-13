BREAKING: Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 once again
'I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,' he wrote.
At 11:12 a.m. the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
This would imply that he will not be able to attend his own special fundraising event tonight at the War Museum, where he was scheduled to give a speech at 7:30 p.m.
BREAKING: Triple jabbed Trudeau tests positive for COVID for a second time https://t.co/omBEpZSPsa— Yanky 🐊 🚚 (@Yanky_Pollak) June 13, 2022
As always, he stated that he is grateful to have received his shots of the vaccine. He also took advantage of the opportunity to ask people to get vaccinated.
"Get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he wrote.
This is not the first time Justin Trudeau tests positive for the virus originally from China. On January 31, 2022, Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
