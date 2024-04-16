BREAKING: MPP Robin Martin’s constituency office in Toronto vandalized by Hamas supporters

Progressive Conservative MPP for Eglinton—Lawrence Robin Martin’s constituency office was vandalized by Hamas supporters overnight on Tuesday, in yet another display of antisemitic vandalism that has become all too common in Canada.

The asphalt outside of the office, located in North York`s Yorkdale-Glen Park neighbourhood, had the words “Shame on Robin” and “genocide supporter” written on it, in what appears to be red spray paint.

Martin has been a vocal ally of Israel and has posted specifically debunking the narrative of genocide in Palestine. Following the October 7 massacre by Hamas, Martin said in a post to X that she stands with Israel, and sent her prayers to its people “in the face of this act of war.”

I stand with Israel and am praying for its people in the face of this act of war #Israel @ShamirIdit @CanadianFSWC — Robin Martin (@RobinMartinPC) October 7, 2023

Eglinton—Lawrence has the second-highest percentage of people of Jewish ethnic origin in the City of Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service is on the scene.