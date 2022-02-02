BREAKING: Police violence at 'Freedom Camp' in Canberra

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the 'Freedom Camp' established a kilometre from Parliament House this afternoon.

Events escalated when police moved in to record number plates from vehicles deemed as being "parked illegally".

#BREAKING: Events escalated at the 'Freedom Camp' in Canberra when police moved in to record number plates from vehicles deemed as being "parked illegally".



SIGN UP for the full report coming, including multiple angles & interviews with victims: https://t.co/mq12kqOnuh pic.twitter.com/XqNEp36cT1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 2, 2022

Reports of a 65yo woman knocked to the ground stirred further conflict with other campers including a man in his seventies who was pepper-sprayed in the eyes, having to be carried off by bystanders.

People were seen cheering the man as he was carried away for assistance and several from the crowd came to embrace him in emotional scenes as the man pleaded to 'hold the line' and to 'keep fighting'.

In a statement earlier in the day, police said:

"ACT Policing is engaging with protesters and campers who are located near the Patrick White Lawns adjacent to the National Library in Parkes. "This afternoon (Wednesday, 2 February 2022) ACT Policing will ensure people at this location are aware they are parked and camping illegally and may be subject to fines and other penalties. "Move-on orders may be issued in the coming days. "The rights of people to peacefully protest is always acknowledged by ACT Policing, however when illegal actions take place, the people responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Many of those who attended the 'Convoy to Canberra' have established a camp on the grassed area where they have been united in a bid to have their messages heard by politicians.

The camp has been steadily growing since the convoy, led by truck drivers, made its way to the nation's capital on Monday morning.

Since then, waves of the convoy have made their way in trucks, buses, cars and motorcycles to protest in Canberra.