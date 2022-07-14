BREAKING: Tamara Lich reportedly to be held in jail until at least July 25

The Freedom Convoy organizer is facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for her role in organizing the protest.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 14, 2022
  • News
BREAKING: Tamara Lich reportedly to be held in jail until at least July 25
The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

Tamara Lich will reportedly be held behind bars until July 25, which will cumulatively mark 48 days in custody for the Freedom Convoy organizer. Tamara is purportedly being held in detention due to a minor breach of her bail conditions, stemming from a photo she took at an event in Toronto with another key figure from the Freedom Convoy named Tom Marazzo.

Tamara was recently arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta, marking the second time that she has been taken into custody since the trucker protests in Ottawa. As one of the organizers involved in February's Freedom Convoy protest, Tamara has been embroiled in a legal battle with the government since she was first arrested for her role in the protest this past winter.

As mentioned above, the allegation of a bail breach likely stems from a picture taken with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a civil liberties group that is also representing Lich during her ongoing legal battles.

Rebel News is calling on police and governments to stop prosecuting peaceful protesters like Tamara Lich. If you'd like to add your name to the more than 46,000 others who have made their voice heard, sign the petition here.

Canada news Tamara Lich
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_free_tamara_lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

46,638 signatures
Goal: 52,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.