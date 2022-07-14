BREAKING: Tamara Lich reportedly to be held in jail until at least July 25
The Freedom Convoy organizer is facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for her role in organizing the protest.
Tamara Lich will reportedly be held behind bars until July 25, which will cumulatively mark 48 days in custody for the Freedom Convoy organizer. Tamara is purportedly being held in detention due to a minor breach of her bail conditions, stemming from a photo she took at an event in Toronto with another key figure from the Freedom Convoy named Tom Marazzo.
Breaking: Tamara Lich's bail review will be held over until 25 of July.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 14, 2022
As of then, she will have spent a cumulative 48 days behind bars.
For an alleged minor breach of release on minor mischief charges.
Tamara was recently arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta, marking the second time that she has been taken into custody since the trucker protests in Ottawa. As one of the organizers involved in February's Freedom Convoy protest, Tamara has been embroiled in a legal battle with the government since she was first arrested for her role in the protest this past winter.
As mentioned above, the allegation of a bail breach likely stems from a picture taken with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a civil liberties group that is also representing Lich during her ongoing legal battles.
Rebel News has a reporter at the Ottawa courthouse, where @wdiazberthiaume will try to talk to supporters for reaction about the potential for Tamara Lich to face 3 years in jail for mischief and up to 10 years for her alleged minor breach.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 14, 2022
