British Queen Consort calls on authors and writers to resist censorship following push for woke sensitivity

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, Pool, FIle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Camilla, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and spouse of King Charles, has made an unexpected statement calling on writers and authors to resist censorship, as there has been a recent push to edit and revise classic literature in order to eliminate content that is considered “offensive.”

Speaking at Clarence House in London last week, Camilla said “thank you, on behalf of book lovers and book clubs everywhere, for sharing your talents with us and for everything you do to promote literacy and a love of literature.”

Camilla has initiated a fresh charitable organization named “The Queen's Reading Room” with the objective of advancing the understanding and love of books among both young and mature audiences.

Queen Camilla, with the King, are hosting a reception of authors at Clarence House for Camilla’s Reading Room, which has become a charity and will hold its first literary festival at Hampton Court Palace this year. Camilla also made her feelings known on the Roald Dahl fiasco… pic.twitter.com/aQ88bkduNv — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) February 23, 2023

Camilla called on her guests of leading authors to “please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination. Enough said!” pic.twitter.com/xBnKB78fG6 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) February 23, 2023

The Queen Consort expressed her belief that it was important for writers to maintain the integrity of their work and not be swayed by external pressures, and encouraged writers to stay true to their vision and to resist the urge to self-censor.

Addressing authors directly, Camilla stated, “Please keep doing so and please remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination. Enough said!”

“Let there be no squeaking like mice about your achievements, but only roaring like a pride of lions,” she continued.