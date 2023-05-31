Bruce Lehrmann to break silence on Brittany Higgins case in spotlight interview

Accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann will finally give his side of the story when he features in a nationally televised interview this weekend.

Lehrmann, who has always denied that he raped Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, will break a two-year silence when he speaks on the Spotlight program this Sunday.

Lehrmann’s account of what happened with Higgins has, until this point, been confined to an interview with police that was played at his Supreme Court trial.

The trial was aborted after a jury member was found to be independently researching the case.

The upcoming interview has already divided opinion with many people arguing an accused rapist should not be given airtime.

Activist and former political staffer Sally Rugg tweeted:

“Bruce Lehrmann is free to speak publicly and media companies are free to engage him to do so”. But then she added: “I wonder how many companies who advertise on prime time will be happy to have their brands associated with the interview? Will we see companies pull their ads?”

Others have argued that Lehrmann, who has never been convicted, deserves the chance to tell his version of events.

“I don't know if Bruce Lehrmann is guilty or not, but he deserves the presumption of innocence until he is,” one person tweeted.

7News network producers have insisted that Lehrmann was not being paid for the interview.

A Channel Seven media release promised that Lehrmann would “answer questions about what happened when he entered a ministerial suite with Brittany Higgins in the early hours of Saturday 23 March 2019”.

“Nothing is off limits,” it said.

It is understood Lehrman will talk also talk about how he felt when Higgins first aired allegations against him in an interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project in February 2021.