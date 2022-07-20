Business booms for coffin manufacturer

Rumble / RAIR Foundation

A Toronto man has recently come forward with claims that his family casket manufacturing business has been booming since the COVID injections rolled out in North America at the tail end of 2020.

This allegation comes after rapid accelerations in all-cause mortality is seen across the globe.

At his “High level Welcome,”unelected overlord Tedros shares that all cause mortality surpasses COVID deaths by more than double #cdnpolihttps://t.co/wNdapaQfT9 pic.twitter.com/tdoQpQ8fNA — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 24, 2022

In an exclusive interview, Mick Haddock claims that "for the first time in over 30 years, we are receiving bulk orders for smaller-sized caskets."

Despite the fact that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March of 2020 due to a lethal, novel virus, Haddock says that “by the middle of 2020, sales had dropped off... by approximately 60%."

Yet at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, “sales ramped up dramatically. We’re about 30 or 40% higher going into 2022 than we were going into 2019."

Haddock also says that unless something really dramatic happens in the world, you don’t see an increase in death rates:

It’s standard growth across the board for centuries. With population growth, you’ll have a death rate that’s fairly standard. This is an exception. It’s staggering how much more there is. I think by the time we reached the round of ‘boosters’ is when we started noticing multiple calls a week from the same distributors.

Going into some manufacturing details, Haddock adds that there are a multitude of different sizes. Referring to the pre-COVID era, he estimates that they sold approximately 5 adult sized caskets to every 1 youth size:

Now you’re looking at – I don’t want to say that that number could have doubled but – for every 5 full size [caskets] we’re probably selling 2 youth size. “It’s getting to the point where it’s noticeable in our industry that small people are passing away. Teenagers and those aged 6 -12, those are robust human beings, but now those are the sizes that we’re selling so what’s happening?”

Noting that this has happened within the last 6-7 months, Haddock is hesitant to put a firm measurement on the growth because it is so new, but he says that “it is measurable. All sales across the board are higher than usual and they’re steadily increasing."

Haddock recalls the onset of the pandemic pandemonium in 2019 and early 2020: