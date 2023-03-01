Calgary pastor arrested at home after protesting drag queen story hour

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name By Sheila Gunn Reid Fight Censorship Fines If you've been fined while peacefully protesting Drag Story Time or other all-ages Drag events, you may be eligible for a free legal defence. Click here to submit your tickets/fees! SUBMIT

On Saturday, Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries was removed from an all-ages drag event at the Seton Public Library. He has since been arrested Wednesday morning on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

A recording made by Reimer shows one Calgary police officer on the driveway of the pastor's personal residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The officer tells Reimer he wants to “talk about what happened on the weekend” before informing Reimer that he was being charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.

Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested and charged with mischief earlier today. Reimer was kicked out of a public library for protesting an all-ages drag event in Calgary this past weekend.



HELP: https://t.co/SkBvDLMAR8 pic.twitter.com/xlK4qsd0o5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 1, 2023

In a video of Saturday's altercation at Seton library, Reimer and protesters from “Exposing Darkness” appear to be assaulted at the hands of drag show proponents in the publicly-funded facility. Reimer is seen being shoved out the door and to the ground.

The people shoving him can be heard saying they do not want children exposed to Reimer's words.

Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag story hour hosted by the Calgary Public Library. He was there protesting against exposing kids to drag queens.



Mayor Jyoti Gondek is trying to criminalize protests against these https://t.co/SiKFg8k3Te… https://t.co/jjnDlKGD2J pic.twitter.com/mvCWArkMYV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023

CTV News Calgary reports a hate crimes investigation against Reimer has also been opened.

As Calgary's mayor tries to continue criminalizing protests she disagrees with, police have apparently opened a hate crime investigation into Pastor Derek Reimer after he was kicked out of a public library for protesting an all-ages drag event.



Help us https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX pic.twitter.com/4axmIQwItw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 28, 2023

Mission 7 serves the homeless in Calgary's downtown core. Reimer was the second client of The Democracy Fund's (TDF) “Fight The Fines” program after he was ticketed for illegal public gatherings during COVID when ministering to the vulnerable in the city centre.

Pastor Derek Reimer with Mission 7 Ministries in Calgary, Alberta, says it's "no coincidence" he was detained by police during a protest against an all-ages drag event in the city's northeast.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @_angelica_toy: https://t.co/lxgvxBZ4uo pic.twitter.com/qnbIQwVEGr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 13, 2023

Reimer is now a client of TDF's “Fight Censorship Fines” program, a no-cost access to justice initiative wherein peaceful anti-drag protesters targeted by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's weaponization of anti-harassment bylaws.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is using bylaws against her political opponents, just like during the pandemic with ridiculous lockdown tickets, registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund is helping fight back.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/HQTqrPDPac pic.twitter.com/4k9wwqF1im — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2023

All donations to TDF, a registered Canadian charity, are tax deductible.