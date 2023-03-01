Calgary pastor arrested at home after protesting drag queen story hour

Derek Reimer was charged with mischief and disturbing the peace after being physically thrown out of a drag queen story time event at a public library this past weekend.

On Saturday, Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries was removed from an all-ages drag event at the Seton Public Library. He has since been arrested Wednesday morning on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

A recording made by Reimer shows one Calgary police officer on the driveway of the pastor's personal residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The officer tells Reimer he wants to “talk about what happened on the weekend” before informing Reimer that he was being charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.

In a video of Saturday's altercation at Seton library, Reimer and protesters from “Exposing Darkness” appear to be assaulted at the hands of drag show proponents in the publicly-funded facility. Reimer is seen being shoved out the door and to the ground.

The people shoving him can be heard saying they do not want children exposed to Reimer's words.

CTV News Calgary reports a hate crimes investigation against Reimer has also been opened.

Mission 7 serves the homeless in Calgary's downtown core. Reimer was the second client of The Democracy Fund's (TDF) “Fight The Fines” program after he was ticketed for illegal public gatherings during COVID when ministering to the vulnerable in the city centre.

Reimer is now a client of TDF's “Fight Censorship Fines” program, a no-cost access to justice initiative wherein peaceful anti-drag protesters targeted by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's weaponization of anti-harassment bylaws.

All donations to TDF, a registered Canadian charity, are tax deductible.

  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

