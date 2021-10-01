Calgary pizzeria loses licence after refusing to enforce vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Alberta Health Services and Calgary Police Service revoked the business licence of Calgary pizza shop which broke a local vaccine passport bylaw.

Without Papers Pizza took to their Instagram page to inform customers that they would not be enforcing bylaw 65M2021, which requires businesses to require valid proof of COVID vaccination from patrons looking to dine indoors.

AHS and CPS sent one representative each earlier today to revoke the pizzeria's business licence.

Even though the provincial and municipal authorities took Without Papers Pizza's licence down from the wall, the shop remains open.

“We believe the unvaccinated to have humanity and be afforded the same equity and dignity as all”, stated the owner of the shop.