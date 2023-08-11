Calgary police officers test period cramp machine, inadvertently proving biological sex differences

E-transfer (Canada):

In a social media video, Calgary police officers are testing a period cramp machine, inadvertently proving biological sex differences.

In the video from June 2023, officers can be seen holding hands to support each other as one tests the muscle stimulator to simulate the pain and discomfort women experience during menstruation.

The demonstration was part of an annual exhibit at the Calgary Stampede put on by the feminine product Somedays.

A representative for the company, Lux Perry, says that "one of the main reasons we came to the Stampede is for the cowboys because cowboys are typically regarded as tough."

However, by encouraging men to experience the biological reality of female menstruation cramps, these period awareness activists are laying bare the reality that men cannot have periods.