Calgary teen charged with terrorism offences

The 15-year-old was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation which led to terrorism-related charges against a 20-year-old Calgary man in June.

According to the RCMP, the youth who cannot be named, was arrested Oct. 13 by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

The RCMP's Christina Zoernig said, “In relation to a terrorism peace bond application, a peace officer feared there was a potential for the individual to commit a terrorism offence."

The teen was released with conditions and is set to appear in Calgary Provincial Court Nov. 6.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

Hussein is alleged to have made a TikTok video which supported the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.