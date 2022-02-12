Canada is slipping further down the slope to tyranny

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Canada's authoritarian ways as of late, and how the country is currently at a point of slipping even further down the slope toward all-out tyranny.

Here's one recent example:

A police officer, with a uniform and a badge and a gun, going unannounced and unprompted to a private citizen’s house to “talk to them” about a peaceful protest they were going to attend.

OPP Officer in Ontario pays visit to personal residence after noting she commented on anti mandate protest. Admits to monitoring online activity. pic.twitter.com/NG2SZwgGX9 — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) February 11, 2022

So the police are going door to door surprising people by letting them know they’re being spied on. That’s what that was.

