Canada is slipping further down the slope to tyranny

Ezra discusses Canada's authoritarian ways as of late, and how the country is currently at a point of slipping even further down the slope toward all-out tyranny.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Canada's authoritarian ways as of late, and how the country is currently at a point of slipping even further down the slope toward all-out tyranny.

Here's one recent example:

A police officer, with a uniform and a badge and a gun, going unannounced and unprompted to a private citizen’s house to “talk to them” about a peaceful protest they were going to attend.

So the police are going door to door surprising people by letting them know they’re being spied on. That’s what that was.

