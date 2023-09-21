Canada loans Romania $3 billion to bolster nuclear program amid concerns of 'energy security'
Canada previously gave $1 billion to Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu of Romania to build two nuclear reactors in the 1980s. In 2003, Prime Minister Jean Chrétien loaned the Balkan state $328 million to finish building Unit 2.
Romania is getting a $3 billion taxpayer loan from Canada to bolster its nuclear program amid ongoing energy security concerns worsened by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
The loan, provided to Societatea Naţională Nuclearelectrica (SNN), will finance two Candu 6 reactors under construction since the mid-1980s.
"While Russia uses its energy resources to blackmail countries across the world, Canadian technology is helping our allies to achieve energy independence and do so without contributing to climate change," Natural Resources and Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on September 19.
"These new Candu units will help Romania to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy security. And not just for Romania, but also for Moldova, and potentially for Ukraine," he said.
Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja welcomed the support, with the Balkan state transitioning off Russian energy to meet local demands.
"We look at our neighbours. They all depend on Russian nuclear technology and nuclear fuel," Burduja said at the press conference.
"We look west to our Canadian friends."
Natural Resource Canada (NRC) said Export Development Canada (EDC) would jointly provide the loan through the Canada Account — a facility controlled by Canada's Export Ministry for international trade on behalf of the EDC.
However, EDC spokesperson Anil Handa said they would not fund the loan, conflicting with the sparse details provided by the government on Tuesday.
The Globe and Mail reported that NRC did not specify details on the loan's term or interest rate during the announcement.
The federal government has a long-standing history of funding the builds for Romanian reactors through Export Development Canada, including a $1 billion sum to Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu for the Canadian-designed Candu 6 plant.
After Ceaușescu's overthrow and execution in 1989, the reactor project was paused, with Unit 1 completed in 1996.
In 2003, Prime Minister Jean Chrétien loaned $328 million to Romania through the Canada Account to finish building Unit 2. It entered service in 2007.
According to the World Nuclear Association, the reactors supply one-fifth of the country's electricity, with an operational capacity of 1,300 megawatts each.
In 2020, the Romanian government announced plans to build two more Candu units at Cernavoda by 2031 and refurbish the existing reactors.
The $3 billion loan will finance Units 3 and 4 and rely on Canada's supply chain to get the reactors fully operational.
The four reactors would meet an estimated 36% of Romania's electricity needs at total capacity.
Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith welcomed the project, listing the benefits it would bring to the local nuclear industry.
"With every dollar that's invested by Canada going back to Canadian companies, I'm excited to see our supply chain get to work, hire new engineers, hire new technicians, steelworkers and other trades to help get this job done in Romania," he said.
Burduja said his country pursued two more Candu reactors, citing "a long tradition of collaboration" with Canada and calling Unit 2 "the number one best-performing reactor in the world."
He praised the previous reactors' ability to run for extended periods and maximize electricity generation.
- By Tamara Ugolini
