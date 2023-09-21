Canada loans Romania $3 billion to bolster nuclear program amid concerns of 'energy security'

Facebook/ Justin Trudeau and Facebook/ Jonathan Wilkinson

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,572 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Romania is getting a $3 billion taxpayer loan from Canada to bolster its nuclear program amid ongoing energy security concerns worsened by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The loan, provided to Societatea Naţională Nuclearelectrica (SNN), will finance two Candu 6 reactors under construction since the mid-1980s.

"While Russia uses its energy resources to blackmail countries across the world, Canadian technology is helping our allies to achieve energy independence and do so without contributing to climate change," Natural Resources and Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on September 19.

"These new Candu units will help Romania to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy security. And not just for Romania, but also for Moldova, and potentially for Ukraine," he said.

"It was a bit of a slap in the face": Premier Smith condemns Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson over comments he made about the "ludicrous" International Energy Agency projections about oil production in 2050.https://t.co/sPMCsp5VWl pic.twitter.com/zbbjtPQWrt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 18, 2023

Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja welcomed the support, with the Balkan state transitioning off Russian energy to meet local demands.

"We look at our neighbours. They all depend on Russian nuclear technology and nuclear fuel," Burduja said at the press conference.

"We look west to our Canadian friends."

Natural Resource Canada (NRC) said Export Development Canada (EDC) would jointly provide the loan through the Canada Account — a facility controlled by Canada's Export Ministry for international trade on behalf of the EDC.

However, EDC spokesperson Anil Handa said they would not fund the loan, conflicting with the sparse details provided by the government on Tuesday.

The Globe and Mail reported that NRC did not specify details on the loan's term or interest rate during the announcement.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe caught up with Rebel News during his visit to the Global Energy Show in Calgary.



FULL REPORT by @SydFizzard: https://t.co/cSLtdixjkf pic.twitter.com/7DdfTtyJCJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2023

The federal government has a long-standing history of funding the builds for Romanian reactors through Export Development Canada, including a $1 billion sum to Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu for the Canadian-designed Candu 6 plant.

After Ceaușescu's overthrow and execution in 1989, the reactor project was paused, with Unit 1 completed in 1996.

In 2003, Prime Minister Jean Chrétien loaned $328 million to Romania through the Canada Account to finish building Unit 2. It entered service in 2007.

According to the World Nuclear Association, the reactors supply one-fifth of the country's electricity, with an operational capacity of 1,300 megawatts each.

Rebel News: "Will you condemn OPEC oil?"



Greta: laughs pic.twitter.com/InLefY2Vlp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 24, 2023

In 2020, the Romanian government announced plans to build two more Candu units at Cernavoda by 2031 and refurbish the existing reactors.

The $3 billion loan will finance Units 3 and 4 and rely on Canada's supply chain to get the reactors fully operational.

The four reactors would meet an estimated 36% of Romania's electricity needs at total capacity.

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith welcomed the project, listing the benefits it would bring to the local nuclear industry.

"With every dollar that's invested by Canada going back to Canadian companies, I'm excited to see our supply chain get to work, hire new engineers, hire new technicians, steelworkers and other trades to help get this job done in Romania," he said.

Burduja said his country pursued two more Candu reactors, citing "a long tradition of collaboration" with Canada and calling Unit 2 "the number one best-performing reactor in the world."

He praised the previous reactors' ability to run for extended periods and maximize electricity generation.