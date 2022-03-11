Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation seeking PR firm for crisis, reputation management

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): d[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Liberal government's Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has posted an request for proposal in order to “select a PR Agency of Record to provide strategic communications services.”

According to the request:

CMHC has not had a Public Relations agency of record in the last several years. In recent years, CMHC has managed the large majority of its communications strategies and public relations initiatives internally. Recently, CMHC has seen a consistent increase in communications projects and, therefore, requires external support services to deliver on future initiatives.

The successful applicant should be able to provide crisis communication, reputation management, media training, speech writing and working with senior government officials.

In November 2021, Rebel News reported that CMHC handed over the credit scores, personal incoming data, addresses and household debt load of nine million Canadians to researchers, think tanks and policy wonks, and we filed access to information requests to find out more.

A month later, the Royal Bank of Canada rejected our application for a mortgage on a new Calgary office because of our politics — they admitted it on the phone.

