Canada-wide Million Man March in support of parents' rights is planned for Wednesday

The protest is organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, a Muslim man concerned about the nation's school children being exposed to sexually charged materials and inappropriate behaviours against the wishes of their families.

The mass protest will take place in cities all across Canada, as parents are encouraged to pull their kids out of school to demonstrate against the indoctrination of children in the classroom by radical gender activists often masquerading as educators.

Opponents have accused Kamel of being influenced by radical white right-wing extremists, an insinuation he rejects.

Instead, he sees the coalition across religions and political viewpoints in support of parents as a unifying national movement set to heal divisions being stoked by politicians.

Well-funded teachers unions seeking to maintain their stranglehold on the classroom are now organizing against parents to undermine them to their children and disrupt the march, calling parents "dangerous" and "fascist."

Rebel News journalists will be out in Canadian cities in full force to document the marches that the mainstream media will either malign or ignore. To sign the petition against the sexualization of children in the education system, visit www.StopClasssroomGrooming.com

