Canada-wide Million Man March in support of parents' rights is planned for Wednesday

The mass protest will take place in cities all across Canada, as parents are encouraged to pull their kids out of school to demonstrate against the indoctrination of children in the classroom by radical gender activists often masquerading as educators.

The protest is organized by Kamel El-Cheikh, a Muslim man concerned about the nation's school children being exposed to sexually charged materials and inappropriate behaviours against the wishes of their families.

Ottawa businessman Kamel El-Cheikh disclosed photographs of school pamphlets peddling 'LGBTQ ideology' that specifically targeted Muslim children. It claimed there is no inherent conflict between Islam and homosexuality.



MORE: https://t.co/b1RmYKR7Wf pic.twitter.com/5kodXTJ0wt — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 3, 2023

Opponents have accused Kamel of being influenced by radical white right-wing extremists, an insinuation he rejects.

Instead, he sees the coalition across religions and political viewpoints in support of parents as a unifying national movement set to heal divisions being stoked by politicians.

Justin Trudeau has united Christiana and Muslims in Canada against his attempts to force gender ideology onto their children.🔥



Muslims are joining together with Christians to stage a MILLION-person march across Canada in September to denounce the Trudeau gender ideology,… pic.twitter.com/qQKU3hteEZ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 19, 2023

Well-funded teachers unions seeking to maintain their stranglehold on the classroom are now organizing against parents to undermine them to their children and disrupt the march, calling parents "dangerous" and "fascist."

BREAKING: Unions are mobilizing in an attempt to disrupt the #1MillionMarch4Children



In this leaked video from September 16th, they discuss ways to organize strategic attacks and counter-protests against concerned parents, grandparents, and many other concerned Canadians who… pic.twitter.com/ONxavCOX94 — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) September 16, 2023

Rebel News journalists will be out in Canadian cities in full force to document the marches that the mainstream media will either malign or ignore.