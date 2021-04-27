Canadian Anti-Hate Network forced to apologize for saying that Rebel News incited Christchurch terrorist

Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, was forced to issue an apology after falsely claiming that the shooter in the March 2019 Christchurch mosque attack was incited to commit violence by Rebel News.

Simons deleted a tweet that alleged that Rebel News incited the Christchurch shooter and issued a correction and apology, but then deleted the new statement along with her account. She then restored her account, leaving up only the correction, which she threatens to delete in 90 days.

1. Elizabeth Simons is a smear merchant who works for @antihateca. They just received $268K from Trudeau explicitly to defame conservatives.



She falsely accused us of terrorism. It took months for her to confess that she made it all up.



She's a liar. Her apology is worthless. https://t.co/WnqB6WqVXD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 26, 2021

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant pointed out that the Canadian Anti-Hate Network is funded in part by a grant from the Anti-Racism Action Program, which is run by the Department of Canadian Heritage as “one important means by which the Government of Canada implements Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy.”

The Anti-Racism Action Program’s guidelines states that it prioritizes “projects that target online hate and promote digital literacy.” The Anti-Hate Network was given a whopping $268,400 by the Trudeau government through the program to monitor and harass Canadians it doesn't like.

The program is perfectly in line with other initiatives from Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, who is currently pushing major censorship legislation that would give the federal government unprecedented power over anything it deems “online hate.” Guilbeault’s legislation would create a new regulator that would enforce a new legal definition of “hate,” and would require online platforms to remove “illegal content” within 24 hours.

4. Never believe Trudeau, Guilbeault or the liars-for-hire at @antihateca. The coward Elizabeth Simons literally hid from us for months. They all claim to be against disinformation when in fact that is expressly what they do, as admitted to by Simons. She just made it all up. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 26, 2021

The Anti-Hate Network claims that its mandate is to counter, monitor, and expose “hate promoting movements, groups, and individuals in Canada using every reasonable, legal, and ethical tool at our disposal.”

6. One of the other paymasters of Simons and @antihateca is the disgraced U.S. group, @splcenter. They recently issued a groveling apology and a $3 million payment to @MaajidNawaz for defaming him as a terrorist. They call everyone they hate a terrorist. https://t.co/J5ZDT8fNV1 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 26, 2021

Another funder of the Anti-Hate Network is the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which was recently forced to issue a grovelling apology and over $3.3 million to the counter-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz and his organization the Quilliam Foundation. The SPLC included Nawaz and his foundation in their “Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists,” though his work explicitly combats both anti-Muslim discrimination and radical Islamism.