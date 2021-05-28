Canadian Armed Forces member charged with mutiny after speaking against vaccines

YouTube

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with mutiny for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and urging colleagues to not help with distribution.

Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another person to join in a mutiny and one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

Kenderesi was filmed at an anti-lockdown rally in Toronto on Dec. 5, 2020, where he spoke of “poison” vaccines to other service members.

“I'm asking military right now who are serving: truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are — do not take this unlawful order in distribution of this vaccine," the speaker said. "I might be in a lot of s*** for doing this, but I don't care anymore.”

Supporters of Kenderesi have launched a crowdfund for his legal fees, claiming that he was speaking out against what they called “experimental gene therapy” during the event.

“I'm just saying a small prayer for myself, and a prayer for Canada and Canadians, that hopefully, my efforts and what I have done is not in vain,” Kenderesi stated in a video attached to the GoFundMe page, which has also been deleted.

Rory Fowler, a retired lieutenant-colonel, and lawyer claimed the clip stunned military members.

“There was near-universal condemnation and bewilderment at the things that he was saying and how he was portraying himself,” Fowler said.

Kenderesi will be subject to a court-martial, which Fowler stated he does not expect the process to begin until late 2021, or early 2022.

Fowler and Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen's University said the charge of mutiny came as a surprise, with Fowler admitting that he could not recall the charge being imposed since the 1950s.

Under the country’s military law, mutiny carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but Fowler claims this is unlikely, and that Kenderesi will most likely be fined.