Canadian citizen among Israelis kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists

Vivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist from Winnipeg, was abducted from her home on Kibbutz Be'eri during Hamas terrorist attacks which began Saturday.

According to social media posts by prominent Canadian-Jewish activist Irwin Cotler, Vivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist from Winnipeg, was abducted from her home on Kibbutz Be'eri.

Cotler reports that Silver is now one of hundreds of Jewish men, women and children being held in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, ripped from their homes during a wave of Hamas terror that has left at least 700 Israelis dead, 2243 injured, and dozens of others held hostage.

On Saturday, Hamas terrorists launched attacks by air, land and sea against Israel, overwhelming the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system with over 3,000 rockets in the initial onslaught.

Images of rapes, murders and kidnappings of Jewish civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists are now proliferating on social media.

Amid the terror attacks on Jewish civilians, the Canadian embassy was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The American government has sent repatriation flights to evacuate their citizens.

Still, Canadians trapped in Israel as flights out are being cancelled during the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust are being told to phone Ottawa for assistance.

To send a message of solidarity with Jewish people, visit www.CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

An earlier version of this article misstated the name of the kidnapping victim. She is named Vivian Silver, not Lilian Silver.

