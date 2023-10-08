Canadian citizen among Israelis kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists

According to social media posts by prominent Canadian-Jewish activist Irwin Cotler, Vivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist from Winnipeg, was abducted from her home on Kibbutz Be'eri.

Cotler reports that Silver is now one of hundreds of Jewish men, women and children being held in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, ripped from their homes during a wave of Hamas terror that has left at least 700 Israelis dead, 2243 injured, and dozens of others held hostage.

Canadian citizen currently being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza:



Lilian Silver is a renowned Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian from Winnipeg. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RqF9GPHnHM — Irwin Cotler (@IrwinCotler) October 8, 2023

On Saturday, Hamas terrorists launched attacks by air, land and sea against Israel, overwhelming the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system with over 3,000 rockets in the initial onslaught.

MOMENTS AGO: Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Tel Aviv.



Hamas is targeting civilians. Israel is targeting terrorists. That's the difference. pic.twitter.com/MRRfqyw2Nz — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

Images of rapes, murders and kidnappings of Jewish civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists are now proliferating on social media.

The worst part of 9/11 was watching those poor souls who chose to jump rather than to burn.



Every death that day was a murder and a crime and an atrocity.



But watching the Hamas Nazis go door to door choosing women & children feels more deeply evil. pic.twitter.com/ImeRzWJ4Uf — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023

Video shows Israeli border police rescuing a family from Palestinian militants. pic.twitter.com/zJu1lmwsrX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

Amid the terror attacks on Jewish civilians, the Canadian embassy was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Some Canadians say they are stuck in Israel in the midst of deadly fighting as airlines cancel their flights out and the embassy in Tel Aviv closed for the Thanksgiving weekend. https://t.co/hqjsZhqzMt — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) October 8, 2023

The American government has sent repatriation flights to evacuate their citizens.

The American Embassy has already sent repatriation flights and Canada can't even open the embassy? My Dad has been on the phone for hours. @Rob_Oliphant and @TerryDuguid they live in your ridings. @paulvieira @tomblackwellNP @nspector4 @TristanDHopper @withfilesfrom — Sierra Fullerton (@SierraFullerton) October 8, 2023

Still, Canadians trapped in Israel as flights out are being cancelled during the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust are being told to phone Ottawa for assistance.

Hey @GAC_Corporate and @CanadianPM - are you going to help Canadians stuck in Isreal? My parents and grandfather are stranded in Tel Aviv and the "hotline" provides zero help. They are told the embassy won't open until Tuesday because of Thanksgiving. They have no flight home. https://t.co/rzYQMiXvUG — Sierra Fullerton (@SierraFullerton) October 8, 2023

Conservatives are calling on the Government of Canada to immediately open our embassy in Israel to provide emergency assistance and consular services to Canadian citizens in the country.@melaniejoly#cdnpoli — Jake Stewart, MP (@JakeStewartMP) October 8, 2023

An earlier version of this article misstated the name of the kidnapping victim. She is named Vivian Silver, not Lilian Silver.