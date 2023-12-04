Canadian government funded China travel trade shows amid unvaccinated Canadian travel ban
The data was uncovered by Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner. She requested details from the federal government regarding receptions, trade shows, and fairs funded between January 1, 2016, and September 28, 2023.
In 2020, Destination Canada spent $1.3 million, and in 2021, $925,000 was spent to entice international travelers when travel was banned for the unvaccinated in Canada, and people were told to "stay home to stay safe."
During the pandemic, Canadian taxpayers funded the Food and Hotel China Expo with $145,000 in 2020 and $233,000 in 2021, despite heavy restrictions on Canadian restaurants.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans granted $138,000 to the China Fisheries Seafood Expo.
Health Canada and PHAC declined to disclose the number of international conferences funded by the agencies.
