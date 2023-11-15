Canadians' trust in journalism continues to plummet

The Canadian Social Survey (CSS) indicated that only 31% of Canadians expressed a 'good or great deal of confidence' in the media.

New polling data from Statistics Canada reveals that trust in news media has hit an all-time low of 23% among Canadians aged 25-34. The lowest number of Canadians who responded with "a good deal of confidence" in the media was in Alberta.

The Canadian Social Survey (CSS) indicated that only 31% of Canadians expressed a "good or great deal of confidence" in the media. Canadians have more trust in Parliament (32%), the courts (46%), the school system (47%) and the police (62%).

According to Blacklock's Reporter, which published the survey findings Wednesday morning, Westerners have the least trust in journalism:

Canadians with a “good or great deal of confidence” in reporters numbered as few as 24 percent in Alberta followed by Manitoba (25 percent), Saskatchewan (29 percent), Ontario and New Brunswick (30 percent), British Columbia and Nova Scotia (31 percent), Newfoundland and Labrador (33 percent), Québec (39 percent) and Prince Edward Island (42 percent).

Canadians' plummeting trust in news agencies coincides with the drop in Prime Minister Trudeau's polling numbers.

According to recent Abacus Polling data, only 25% of Canadians have a positive impression of Justin Trudeau.

In 2018, the Trudeau government offered Canadian media organizations a comprehensive $600 million bailout.

More recently, Trudeau forced social media companies to pay media companies through Bill C-18 if platform users share news links, resulting in Facebook's parent company, Meta, blocking access to Canadian news.

